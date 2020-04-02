According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Caprolactam Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global caprolactam market reached a strong growth in 2019. Caprolactam is an organic compound that is clear to milky-white colored solution with a mild, unpleasant odor. It is manufactured using raw materials such as cyclohexane, ammonia, and phenol. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon-6, which is a widely used synthetic polymer employed in the manufacturing of casualwear and fashion apparel, swimwear, sportswear and hosiery. It is also utilized for manufacturing brush bristles, film coatings, synthetic leather, plastics, plasticizers, and lysine.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/caprolactam-market/requestsample

The market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the automotive and textile industries. In automobiles, caprolactam is replacing heavy metal components for manufacturing airbags, doors, windows, tire cords and gears, owing to its resistance to chemicals, oils and abrasion. Apart from this, caprolactam is useful in the production of textile yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastics, carpet fibers, and staple fibers. Besides this, several manufacturers are focusing on technological and product innovations by developing bio-based caprolactam with minimal traces of hazardous ammonium sulfate. Some of the other factors, such as rapid industrialization, growing focus on the recycling of caprolactam and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the cost-effectiveness of caprolactam, are further catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Source:

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Toluene

Others

Breakup by End-Product:

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Yarns

Engineering Resins and Films

Textiles and Carpets

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Advansix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. de CV

BASF SE

Capro Corporation

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

DOMO Caproleuna GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lanxess AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/caprolactam-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

Source: steemit.com

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800