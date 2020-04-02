The report titled Global Calcium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Calcium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Calcium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Calcium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Calcium Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Solvay S.A., a Belgian chemical company and leading player in the calcium market, recently entered a distribution agreement with Composites One, a leading supplier of composite materials in North America. With this agreement, the company aims to expand and strengthen its distribution network in North America and capitalize on growing opportunities in the entire composites industry, which is likely to benefit the company’s calcium business indirectly.

Another leading player in the calcium market and a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials recently announced an average of five to 10 percent rise in the prices of its industrial calcium carbonate products. The price rise for its calcium carbonate products is attributed to cost increases in packaging, labor and capital investments, materials, and regulatory compliance, according to the company.

To be in-line with the company’s innovation strategies, a French multinational company – Imerys S.A. announced a 5-year research collaboration with Penn State University the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP). By establishing networks with universities and scientists, the leading manufacturer in the calcium market aims to bolster innovations and developments in performance additives and advanced materials.

The Fact.MR report provides detailed information about the competitive environment in the calcium market with the help of comprehensive information about calcium market players. The report features key financial information and recent developments in the strategies adopted by stakeholders in the calcium market. Some of the leading players in the calcium market profiled in the Fact.MR report are:

Huber Engineered Materials

Solvay S.A.

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Imerys

Schaefer Kalk GMBH

Mississippi Lime Company

Okutama Kogyo Co

Calcium Market: Regional Outlook

According to the Fact.MR study, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share in the growth of the calcium market in the upcoming years. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China and India, are boosting the consumption and demand for calcium in a wide range of industrial applications. Rapidly developing end-user industries in the emerging economies are expected to bolster demand for calcium in the Asia Pacific region in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is driving growth of the calcium market.

Calcium Market: Segmentation

The information about featured in the Fact.MR study about growth parameters of the calcium market is segmented according to its form, applications, and end-user industries.

Based on its form, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Calcium carbonate

Lime

Others

Based on its applications, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Fluxing agent

Refining agent

Filler

Others

Based on its end use industries, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Construction

Pulp & Paper

PVC

Sugar processing

Steel

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

