According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global oil and gas separation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2019-2024. Oil and gas separation refers to the process of segregation of water and natural gas from oil. Comprising natural gas and water in specific quantities, oil in its crude form is passed through a separator that is utilized to extract the gas and direct it into a separation line. The fluid is then passed through a heating unit where the difference of density between oil and water aids in the separation of the two. Additionally, it also aids in the removal of materials such as entrained solid impurities from the crude oil produced from the wells. Apart from this, a separator can also be employed for simultaneous separation of three phases: gas, liquid hydrocarbon and liquid aqueous.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-separation-market/requestsample

Global Oil and Gas Separation Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the oil and gas industry. Technological advancements in the industry have resulted in an increased uptake of standard oilfield equipment for improving the extraction rate. Along with this, the utilization of horizontal and directional drilling methods is also contributing to the market growth. A significant rise in the adoption of non-conventional exploratory methods, along with increasing production of shale gas and oil, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, there is increasing utilization of separators for onsite treatment and pre-processing of fluids extracted from reserves before transferring the oil to the offsite processing facilities. This saves a considerable amount of time and offers the efficient transportation of fluids, thus contributing to the market growth. Growing environmental consciousness, along with stringent governmental regulations for exploring sustainable options of oil extraction, are some of the other factors driving the market further.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-separation-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

1. Gravitational Separation

2. Centrifugal Separation

3. Others

On the basis of the technology type, the market has been divided into gravitational separation, centrifugal separation and others.

Market Breakup by Vessel Type:

1. Horizontal

2. Vertical

3. Spherical

Based on the vessel type, the market has been categorized into horizontal, vertical and spherical.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Two-Phase Separators

2. Three-Phase Separators

3. Scrubbers

4. Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been segregated into two-phase separators, three-phase separators, scrubbers and others.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Onshore

2. Offshore

3. Refinery

4. Others

Based on the application, the market has been classified into onshore, offshore, refinery and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include Frames Energy Systems B.V., Honeywell International Inc., TechnipFMC plc, ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB, Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, ACS Manufacturing, Inc., AMACS Process Tower Internals, CECO Environmental Corporation, and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group