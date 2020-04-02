The global sales of blood products reached $31.8 billion in 2015 and $33.5 billion in 2016. The market is expected to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2016 to 2021, reaching nearly $42.6 billion in 2021.

Report Scope:

This study encompasses the wide range of products and services that comprise the global blood-industry marketplace. The U.S. market, the largest in the world, provides the primary market breakdown with supplemental information given for other regions. The focus of the report is two-fold: first, blood for donation and the components and derived products from this blood and plasma, and second, products used to provide and support collection, processing and transfusion. Excluded from consideration are the clinical blood tests for diseases and conditions not involved in managing blood and plasma products.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the structure and current market size of the global blood industry, including coverage of such segments as blood and plasma collection, blood and plasma processing, blood therapeutic products, plasma therapeutic products, and emerging trends and products

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– Analyses concerning blood therapeutics, processing, screening, and collection technologies

– Evaluation of government and regulatory factors

– The impact of diseases on the blood industry

– An assessment of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Report Summary

The global blood market includes products used for collecting, processing and transfusion of blood and the sale of blood therapeutics. Sales of blood therapeutics were valued at an estimated $25.8 billion in 2015. By 2021, these products are forecast to reach almost $35.1 billion in sales, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% through 2021. Products used for screening and typing blood show a 2015 value of approximately $3.6 billion, while collecting, processing and transfusion sales are expected to be over $2.4 billion for 2015.

Despite various driving factors such as increasing population, rising life expectancy and so on, the global blood industry has witnessed a significant drop in growth rate because of declining transfusions and development of minimally invasive technologies. These technologies or surgical methods (such as laparoscopic techniques) have limited surgical bleeding, thus lowering the requirement for blood. Moreover, hospitals have strengthened their blood-management programs. Initiatives include the

collection of blood otherwise lost during surgery and returning this blood into the patient body, to maximize hemoglobin levels, and use of medicines to reduce blood loss during surgery. From 2013 to 2014, the number of U.S. blood transfusions was reduced by 21%, down from 15.3 million units to 12 million units. Thus, all these factors have contributed to the slow growth of the global blood industry.

