The global market for biodegradable polymers reached 484.7 kilotons in 2017 and should reach 984.8 kilotons by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

Although the term biodegradable polymers is well known, the controversy within the industry as to which materials should be considered biodegradable continues unabated. These resins currently include polyolefin-based compositions containing starch and polymers containing aromatic groups that microorganisms have difficulty utilizing in their metabolism.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11771

Furthermore, there are additives said to convert petroleum-based resins to biodegradable versions. These resultant resins are said to be oxo-biodegradable.

Part of the current debate revolves around defining an acceptable period of time for biodegradation to be completed. Almost all carbon-based materials are biodegradable, if given an acceptable period of time.

This report includes polymers that producers market as fully biodegradable. Most define a fully biodegradable polymer as a polymer that is completely converted by microorganisms to carbon dioxide, water and humus.

In the case of anaerobic biodegradation, carbon dioxide, methane and humus are the degradation products. However, many within the industry insist on a time period for degradation such that the terms biodegradable and compostable are not synonymous. The issue concerning biodegradable versus compostable resins is a very important issue that is discussed in detail.

Polymers derived from renewable resources (non-petroleum-based) are not covered unless they are considered biodegradable since many polymers derived from renewable resources are not biodegradable. These materials are often termed as bio-based. Some polymers are both bio-based and biodegradable.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11771

This report covers the chemical types of biodegradable polymers along with their properties, production, producers and applications. The companies involved will be detailed in terms of their products, including trade names and their impact on the market. Definitions and standards, market drivers, biodegradation testing, environmental issues, composting and relevant technologies will also be discussed.

An examination of global consumption is provided along with considerable information regarding North American, European and Asian products, technologies, markets and companies.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for biodegradable polymers, defined as polymers that are completely converted by microorganisms to carbon dioxide, water, and humus.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A discussion of how this niche market is beset with a variety of roadblocks, led by high prices and lack of industrial infrastructure in the United States.

– A look at the strong global legislative mandate to increase the usage of these materials.

– Coverage of the chemical types of biodegradable polymers along with their properties, production, producers, and applications.

– Characterization of the industry by new technologies, stringent environmental restraints, and very unstable oil prices, among other issues.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

According to various sources, this market has not yet realized its potential due to several critical yet unresolved issues. Although biodegradable polymers have been

commercially available for several decades, this niche market is confronted with a variety of roadblocks, such as high prices and lack of an industrial infrastructure along

with varying standards in several global areas.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11771/Single

New biodegradable polymers are being introduced, accompanied by a continuing withdrawal of other products. In addition, key companies are entering and leaving this

market, which is often characteristic of new products/markets.

The industry has been characterized by new technologies, tightening environmental restraints and unstable oil prices among other issues. This combination of factors

necessitates an up-to-date appraisal of the impact of these polymers over the next five years.

SCOPE OF REPORT

Although the term biodegradable polymers is well known, the controversy within the industry as to which materials should be considered biodegradable continues unabated.These resins currently include polyolefin-based compositions containing starch and polymers containing aromatic groups that microorganisms have difficulty utilizing in their metabolism.

Furthermore, there are additives said to convert petroleum-based resins to biodegradable versions. These resultant resins are said to be oxo-biodegradable.

Part of the current debate revolves around defining an acceptable period of time for biodegradation to be completed. Almost all carbon-based materials are biodegradable,

given an acceptable period of time.

This report includes polymers that producers market as fully biodegradable. Most define a fully biodegradable polymer as a polymer that is completely converted by

microorganisms to carbon dioxide, water and humus.

In the case of anaerobic biodegradation, carbon dioxide, methane and humus are the degradation products. However, many within the industry insist on a time period for

degradation such that the terms biodegradable and compostable are not synonymous.The issue concerning biodegradable versus compostable resins is a very important issue that is discussed in detail.

Polymers derived from renewable resources (non-petroleum-based) are not covered unless they are considered biodegradable since many polymers derived from

renewable resources are not biodegradable. These materials are often termed as bio-based. Some polymers are both bio-based and biodegradable.

This report covers the chemical types of biodegradable polymers along with their properties, production, producers and applications. The companies involved will be

detailed in terms of their products, including trade names and their impact on the market. Definitions and standards, market drivers, biodegradation testing, environmental issues, composting and relevant technologies will also be discussed.

An examination of global consumption is provided along with considerable information regarding North American, European and Asian products, technologies, markets and

companies.