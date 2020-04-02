Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Axial Flow Pumps Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Axial Flow Pumps Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Axial Flow Pumps market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Axial Flow Pumps Market: Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segmentation By Product: Cast Iron Material, Stainless Steel Material, Other

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segmentation By Application: Domestic Water and Wastewater, Petroleum Industry, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage, Mining Industry

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Axial Flow Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Axial Flow Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Report 2020

1 Axial Flow Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Axial Flow PumpsProduct Overview

1.2 Axial Flow Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Comparison by Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2 Cast Iron Material

1.2.3 Stainless Steel Material

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Axial Flow Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Comparison by Application (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Domestic Water and Wastewater

1.3.3 Petroleum Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Food and Beverage

1.3.6 Mining Industry

1.4 Axial Flow Pumps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Comparison by Region (2015-2026)

1.4.2 North America Axial Flow Pumps Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Axial Flow Pumps Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Axial Flow Pumps Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Revenue (2015-2026)

1.5.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2 Axial Flow Pumps by Company, Region, Type and Application

2.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Competition by Companies

2.1.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share of Key Companies (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Revenue by Region

2.2.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Revenue by Type

2.3.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales by Application

3 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price

3.1 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.1 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.1.2 North America Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.1.3 North America Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend (2015-2020)

3.2 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

3.3 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type

3.4 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Application

4 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price

4.1 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Value (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend (2015-2020)

4.2 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

4.3 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type

4.4 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Application

5 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price

5.1 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Revenue (2015-2020)

5.1.1 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.1.2 China Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.1.3 China Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend (2015-2020)

5.2 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

5.3 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type

5.4 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Application

6 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price

6.1 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Value (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend (2015-2020)

6.2 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

6.3 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price

7.1 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Value (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend (2015-2020)

7.2 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

7.3 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Application

8 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price

8.1 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales and Value (2015-2020)

8.1.1 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.1.2 India Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.1.3 India Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend (2015-2020)

8.2 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

8.3 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Type

8.4 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales Market Share by Application

9 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Axial Flow Pumps Business

9.1 Grundfos

9.1.1 Grundfos Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.1.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.1.3 Grundfos Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.2 Flowserve

9.2.1 Flowserve Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.2.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.2.3 Flowserve Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.3 ITT

9.3.1 ITT Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.3.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.3.3 ITT Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.4 KSB

9.4.1 KSB Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.4.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.4.3 KSB Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.5 Sulzer

9.5.1 Sulzer Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.5.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.5.3 Sulzer Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.6 Ebara

9.6.1 Ebara Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.6.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.6.3 Ebara Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.7 Schlumberger

9.7.1 Schlumberger Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.7.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.7.3 Schlumberger Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.8 Weir Group

9.8.1 Weir Group Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.8.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.8.3 Weir Group Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.9 Wilo AG

9.9.1 Wilo AG Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.9.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.9.3 Wilo AG Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.10 Idex

9.10.1 Idex Axial Flow Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

9.10.2 Axial Flow Pumps Specification and Application

9.10.3 Idex Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.11 Pentair

9.12 Clyde Union

9.13 Vano

9.14 Atlas Copco

9.15 DAB

9.16 FNS Pumps

9.17 Allweiler

9.18 Shanghai Kaiquan

9.19 FengQiu

9.20 Shandong Sure Boshan

9.21 LEO

9.22 CNP

9.23 Sanlian Pump Group

9.24 Hunan Changbeng

9.25 Shanghai East Pump

9.26 Shandong Shuanglun

10 Axial Flow Pumps Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Axial Flow Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Axial Flow Pumps

10.4 Axial Flow Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.1.1 Direct Marketing

11.1.2 Indirect Marketing

11.2 Axial Flow Pumps Distributors List

11.3 Axial Flow Pumps Customers

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Opportunities

12.3 Market Drivers

12.4 Challenges

12.5 Influence Factors

13 Axial Flow Pumps Market Forecast

13.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue and Price Forecast

13.1.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Price Trend Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Forecast by Region

13.2.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Growth Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.2.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Growth Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.4 Europe Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.5 China Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.6 Japan Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.7 Southeast Asia Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.8 India Axial Flow Pumps Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Forecast by Type

13.3.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.4 Global Axial Flow Pumps Forecast by Application

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

