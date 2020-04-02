Analysis of the Global Automotive Robotics Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Automotive Robotics market over the forecast period (2019-2029). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Automotive Robotics market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/15364

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

key players in this industry are well-known companies who has shown their presence in all the regions, hence growth in the automotive sector is directly driving the market of automotive robotics. The significant drivers that trigger the demand for robots in the automotive industry are persistence in high investment in production capacity of new or advanced automotive product line in evolving market, modernization in the key automobile producing regions such as US, Russia, Germany, India, China, Japan and many more., emerging need for saving product launch time, evolving need of alternative source for unskilled labor or eliminating issue of rising labor costs, and high demand for precision and quality control, among others.

Automotive Robotics Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive robotics market is segmented based on its product types, components, and applications.

Based on its product types, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Based on its components, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Controller

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Sensors

Drive

Based on its applications, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Primary Manufacturing Process Robots Cutting Welding Painting

Secondary Manufacturing Process Robots Material Handling Palletizing Packaging Assembly Of The Components Dis-Assembly Of The Components



Automotive Robotics Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global automotive robotics market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive robotics market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Despite the soft economy, consumers of North America are buying cars which raise the production in the automotive sector in countries such as Canada and the US, as well as North America one of the automobile manufacturing companies' hub this made, North America is a leading region in automotive robotics market. Western & Eastern Europe, as well as Japan, are the other regions which are known as the origin of key players from the automobile industry, the production of automobiles in these companies increased the demand for automotive robotics in Western, Eastern Europe as well as Japan making them other leading regions. Countries such as China, India are the principal countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region, development wise, many industries such as automotive, electronics, and aviation are opening their factories in these countries, this generates the demand of automotive robotics market by making Asia Pacific excluding Japan as an emerging region.

Automotive Robotics Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global automotive robotics market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Yamaha Robotics, Comau SpA, Universal Robots, Denso Wave Incorporated, Stäubli, Dürr AG, Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Harmonic Drive System, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Reis Gmbh & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik, KUKA AG, and Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., among other major players in the market. Other players in the market of automotive robotics are Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics), Omron Corporation (Adept Technology, Inc.), and Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/15364

The pricing strategy, marketing strategy, promotional strategy, and the distribution channel adopted by each of these companies is provided in the market report.

Some of the most important queries related to the Automotive Robotics market catered to in the report:

Why is the concentration of major companies high in region 1 and region 2? How have government regulations impacted the growth of the Automotive Robotics market on the global scale? Why are consumers opting for product 1 over product 2? Why is the adoption of application 1 likely to outpace that of application 2? What are the factors contributing towards the evolving consumer requirements?

Resourceful Insights that can be drawn from the Automotive Robotics market report:

Manufacturing techniques incorporated by different market players

Analysis of the impact of technology on the prospects of the Automotive Robotics market during the forecast period

Year-on-Year growth of the different market segments and sub-segments

Company profiles of some of the most established players in the Automotive Robotics market

Analysis of the regional and global presence of active market players in the Automotive Robotics market

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/15364

Why purchase from PMR?

With consistent delivery of high quality and result-oriented market reports, PMR has gradually established itself as one of the top market research companies in the Indian subcontinent. The analyst’s deploy an effective data collection process wherein product managers, marketing representatives, sales managers, product development teams and more are interviewed to create impactful market reports. In addition, we provide customized reports in tune with the requirements of our clients.