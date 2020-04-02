This Market Insights report examines the ‘Automated Suturing Devices Market’ for the period 2015 – 2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and in-depth analysis of market opportunities in the global automated suturing devices market.

Automated suturing devices are majorly used in minimal invasive surgeries, open surgical procedures and major trauma cases that require surgery. Automated suturing devices are preferred over conventional suturing devices during laparoscopic surgeries, as suturing becomes difficult when a surgeon is operating in three-dimensional plane while concentrating on a two-dimensional plane. Using automated suturing devices enables surgeons to achieve accuracy and precision. Secondly, the device is also preferred by procurement teams at hospitals as it labelled under “green products”, resulting in considerably less impact on the environment as compared to plastic single-use disposable suturing devices.

The report offers global market forecast in terms of value and volume for the next 10 years.

Products covered in the report include: Disposable Automated Suturing Devices Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under four sections: by product, technique, end user and region. The report analyses the global automated suturing devices market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (units).

On the basis of application, the global automated suturing devices market is segmented into: Minimally Invasive Surgeries Open Surgeries Trauma Cases

The report starts with an overview of automated suturing devices and end-use segments. In the same section, FMI covers the automated suturing devices market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspectives.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end-user segments and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years.

End-use segments covered in the report include: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years.

Regions covered in the report are: North America Western Europe Eastern Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of automated suturing devices per devices across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the global automated suturing devices market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply side, demand side and disease prevalence rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the automated suturing devices market.

As previously highlighted, the market for automated suturing devices is split into various categories on the basis of region, products, techniques and end user segments. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the various key trends in the automated suturing devices market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of automated suturing devices market by region, end-use segments and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global automated suturing devices market.

Furthermore, Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments: regional, product type, application and end user segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, automated suturing devices market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, presence in automated suturing devices product portfolio and key differentiators. Key market participants covered in the report include Medtronic Plc., Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, LSI Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, SuturTek Inc. and EndoEvolution, LLC.

