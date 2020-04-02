Aramid Fiber Market Share, Size, Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aramid fiber market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Aramid fibers are strong, human-made and heat-resistant synthetic fibers with molecules, which are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are attached by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress efficiently. Aramid fibers are prepared by spinning a liquid crystalline solution of long-chain polyamide in concentrated sulfuric acid. As they are non-conductive, have low flammability and offer resistance against abrasion and organic solvents, they find applications in composites and asbestos substitute across the globe.
The burgeoning defense, automotive, aerospace and construction industries represent one of the key factors driving the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for lightweight materials in the production of personnel protective equipment, which protects the wearer from thermal, physical, electrical and biological hazards, is also strengthening the market growth. Widespread utilization of aramid fibers in the manufacturing of bows, skis, fishing and golf rods, and wall materials of airplanes is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, along with expanding application of these fibers in the optical fiber industry are some of other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Meta-Aramid Fiber
- Para-Aramid Fiber
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Protective Fabrics
- Frictional Materials
- Optical Fibers
- Tire Reinforcement
- Rubber Reinforcement
- Composites
- Others
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Electronics and Telecommunication
- Sports Goods
- Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Teijin
- DowDuPont
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company
- Hyosung Corporation
- Toray Chemical Korea
- Kolon Industries
- Huvis
- China National BlueStar Group Company
- Taekwang Industrial
- JSC Kamenskvolokno
- Guangdong Charming Company
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
