https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=716

Asian Auto Components Industry is Suspending on China and India’s Performance

Asia Pacific’s position in the global auto industry continues to gain ground. The region is home to the world’s two most prolific auto markets – China and India. According to data from the United Nations, India’s population will even with that of China by 2022 – collectively these countries will have 2.8 billion people.

Unsurprisingly, these two countries have emerged as lucrative markets for not just the automotive industry, but a wide gamut, ranging from healthcare to consumer goods. According to data from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), the auto industry grew by 14.78% y-o-y in 2018 over 2017. The Chinese Central Government is optimistic that automotive output will reach nearly 30 million units by 2020.

The fledgling auto industry in these two countries has put Asia Pacific on the global auto components map. For long, many Asian countries, including China, India, and ASEAN were scrambled to because of low labor cost; however, in the last decade or so, this has been complemented with adoption of innovative technology. The broader developments in the auto components industry are rubbing off on the air springs market in the region. In terms of both value and volume, the region will remain at pole position during the assessment period.

Fact.MR’s research study projects the global air springs market to surpass US$ 4 Bn in revenues by 2026. In terms of volume, over 33,000’000 units of air springs are likely to be sold by the end of the forecast period.

