Analysis of the Global Yogurt Market

The presented global Yogurt market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Yogurt market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Yogurt market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

Over the years, the consumption of yogurt has gone from strength to strength at different meal occasions – from breakfast to lunch and supper to dinner, becoming the favourite among consumers of all age groups. The availability of yogurt in different product forms (low fat and fat free, plain, flavoured, with toppings, etc.) has helped the product to become a universal dairy product. As yogurt is easy to swallow, it is considered as a key protein source for young children and elderly persons. The emergence of low fat and fat free yogurt as a food product, consumption of which is not limited to particular meal time or consumers, is expected to drive its demand over the coming years.

Low fat and fat free yogurt segment in the North America yogurt market is inclined towards high growth-low value during the forecast period

The low fat and fat free yogurt segment in the North America yogurt market is projected to gain more than 120 BPS over the forecast period. The low fat and fat free segment is inclined towards high growth-low value and it is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Easy availability of ingredients and innovation and new product development are the key factors driving the growth of the yogurt market in North America. In Western Europe, the low fat and fat free yogurt segment is currently inclined towards moderate growth-low value; however, it is expected to incline towards high growth-high value over the forecast period.

