Auriscope or otoscope is a medical device, used for the diagnosis of ear-related diseases such as inflammation, redness, irritation, and infection. Pocket auriscope is a small video device which is user friendly, these Pocket auriscopes are generally inserted into the ear to examine the ear drum or internal ear.

The Global Pocket Auriscope Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Rise in healthcare infrastructure and steady rise in ear diseases drive the market growth. In addition, constant economic growth in the developing countries fuel the growth of the market globally. However, the cloning of the products in Chinese and Indian market is expected to restrain the market growth during the analysis period.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Dr Mom Otoscopes

RA Block Diagnostics

Dixie EMS

American Diagnostic Corporation

ZZZRT Trades LLC

Welch Allyn

Instruments GB

Universe Surgical Equipment co

Sunshine Instruments

Medica International

The Global Pocket Auriscope Industry is primarily segmented based on different product type, end user, and regions –

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

Stainless Steel Handle

Plastic Handle

Chrome Finished Handle

Other Product Types

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Hospital

Research Centers

Other End Users

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of the Report:

Pocket Auriscope Manufacturers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Global Pocket Auriscope Market Overview

4.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Global Pocket Auriscope Market – Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Global Pocket Auriscope Market – PESTEL Analysis

Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Product Type

5.1. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Stainless Steel Handle, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Plastic Handle, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.4. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Chrome Finished Handle, 2015-2026

Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by End User

6.1. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.2. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Hospital, 2015-2026

6.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.3. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Research Centers, 2015-2026

6.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.4. Global Pocket Auriscope Market, by Other End Users, 2015-2026

6.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

…………………..Continued

