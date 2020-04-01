The Global Epigenetics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases.

The major factors that drive the global epigenetics market are rise in cancer prevalence; improved funding & aids for R&D activities, surge in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, and increased application of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases.

Factors, such as High cost of instruments are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the epigenetics market in the coming years.

Based on Product, the epigenetics market is segmented into kits, reagents, enzymes, instruments & consumables, and bioinformatics tools. The kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the fact that a large number of kits are used in various epigenetics techniques.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into oncology, metabolic disease, immunology and others.

Regionally, North America is assumed to dominate the global market for epigenetics in the near future owing to the several factors, including the growing quantity of grant for R&D, rising cancer incidence, elevated patient alertness levels.

Global Epigenetics Market is spread across 121 pages

Some of the key players operating in this market include Abcam plc. Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Merck & Co., New England Biolabs, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Active Motif. Diagenode, Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Product, and Application of Molecule Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Product & Application of molecule, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Epigenetics providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Application of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Product Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

