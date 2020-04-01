Worldwide Bancassurance Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2026
Bancassurance is relation between insurance and bank that offers the insurance service or insurance plans to the bank customers.
The global bancassurance market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.
Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1394904
Increasing number of brokers and agents for insurance upselling, growing awareness regarding insurance up taking, stringent government regulations regarding taking insurance are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, lack of insurance plans for customers remains restrain for the market growth.
Scope of global bancassurance market includes – by Type (Life Bancassurance, Non-Life Bancassurance), by Model Type (Pure Distributor, Excusive Partnership, Financial Holding), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).
No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10
The key players profiled in the market include: –
- American Express
- Banco Santander
- BNP Paribas
- Citigroup
- Credit Agricole
- HSBC
- ING Group
- Wells Fargo
- ABN AMRO
- Banco Bradesco
The global bancassurance market is primarily segmented by type, model type and region.
Based on type, the market is split into:
- Life Bancassurance
- Non-Life Bancassurance
Based on model type, the market is divided into:
- Pure Distributor
- Excusive Partnership
- Financial Holding
- Joint Venture
Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada
- Europe- U.K., France, Germany
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India
- Latin America- Brazil, Mexico
- Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Benefits of Purchasing Global Bancassurance Market Report:
- Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.
- Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.
- Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report.
- Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.
Inquire more or share a question if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1394904
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, country, product type and model type market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types and model types with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
- Identification of the key patents filed in the field of bancassurance
Target Audience of the Report:
- Bancassurance manufacturer & Technology Providers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations
- Research Institutes
Direct Purchase this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1394904
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
- Methodology and Scope
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions
- Global Bancassurance Market — Market Overview
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3. Global Bancassurance Market — Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Global Bancassurance Market — Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.5. Global Bancassurance Market – Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis
3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry
3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes
3.6. Global Bancassurance Market – PESTEL Analysis
- Global Bancassurance Market — Industry Trends
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Current Technologies in Bancassurance Market
4.3. Emerging Technology Trends in Bancassurance Market
4.4. Patent Registrations and Innovations
4.5. Regulatory Trends in Bancassurance Market
- Global Bancassurance Market — Product Type Outlook
5.1. Global Bancassurance Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 & 2026
5.2. Life Bancassurance
5.2.1. Global Bancassurance Market, by Life Bancassurance, 2015 – 2026
5.3. Non-Life Bancassurance
5.3.1. Global Bancassurance Market, by Non-Life Bancassurance, 2015 – 2026
- Global Bancassurance Market — Model Type Outlook
6.1. Global Bancassurance Market Share, by Model Type, 2019 & 2026
6.2. Pure Distributor
6.2.1. Global Bancassurance Market, by Pure Distributor, 2015 – 2026
6.3. Excusive Partnership
6.3.1. Global Bancassurance Market, by Excusive Partnership, 2015 – 2026
6.4. Financial Holding
6.4.1. Global Bancassurance Market, by Financial Holding, 2015 – 2026
6.5. Joint Venture
6.5.1. Global Bancassurance Market, by Joint Venture, 2015 – 2026
…………………..Continued
Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.
Contact Us:
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.orianresearch.com/
Latest posts by Orian Research (see all)
- Worldwide Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2026 - April 1, 2020
- Worldwide Smart Audio Systems Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2026 - April 1, 2020
- Dust Suppression Systems Industry 2020 Market Size, Share, Types, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research Report till 2025 - April 1, 2020