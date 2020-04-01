B2B2C Insurance refers the sale of life and non-life insurance products via non-insurance intermediaries as opposed to traditional insurance intermediaries (such as agents, Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), and brokers), and also the direct sale of insurance products to customers (B2C)

The Global B2B2C Insurance Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global B2B2C insurance market includes – by Type (On-line, Off-line), by Application (Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Growing sales of automobiles and regulations regarding compulsion of taking insurances, growing awareness about insurance products, rising disposal income among mid income people group about are some of main driving factors for market growth. Exponential growth of automotive industry in developing economies are seen as potential growth opportunity in forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

AXA

Zurich Insurance Group

China Life Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Prudential

UnitedHealth Group

Munich Re Group

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Japan Post Holding

Allianz

The global B2B2C insurance market is primarily segmented by type, application and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

On-line

Off-line

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Banks and Financial Institutions

Automotive

Retailers

Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

