According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Connectivity market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 38500 million by 2024, from US$ 19900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Connectivity business, shared in Chapter 3.

The wireless connectivity market is highly diversified and competitive with market players including top-tier and mid-tier companies as well as start-up firms. With the rate of proliferation of smart sensors, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and mainstreaming of many smart applications, the wireless connectivity is expected to become the most important need across application such as consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, Industrial and healthcare, among Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Wireless Connectivity industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Asia Regions output value accounted for more than 38% of the total output value of global Wireless Connectivity in 2016. Broadcom is the world leading manufacturers in global Wireless Connectivity market with the market share of 19.06% in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wireless Connectivity raw material price will be stable in the short term. Raw material price will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wireless Connectivity.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Connectivity market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Broadcom

Murata

Qualcomm Atheros

Mediatek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell

This study considers the Wireless Connectivity value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

ZigBee

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Technologies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Connectivity consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Connectivity manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Connectivity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wireless Connectivity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

