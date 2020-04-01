Market Overview:

Video Server is a special embedded device for compression, storage and processing of visual and audio data. It is widely used in remote monitoring and Video, etc. The media and entertainment industry has witnessed two waves of transitions that have profoundly impacted and shaped its evolution in recent decades – the shift from analog to digital and the move from SD to HD content. Video Servers are the most cost-effective multi-format ingest, storage and play out video servers, per channel and per format, on the market today. They can be used standalone as an e-VTR or VTR replacement, as part of an aQ newsroom / automation system, or as part of other third-party transmission or automation systems. Global video servers marketwas valued, in 2017 USD XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at USD XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The media and entertainment industry has witnessed two waves of transitions that have profoundly impacted and shaped its evolution in recent decades the shift from analog to digital and the move from SD to HD content. Both transitions were highly consequential to vendors in this space due to the billions of dollars spent globally over the transition period by Cable MSOs, Telco’s and broadcasters.

However, those transitions are largely complete and have resulted in lowered demand in the last 2-3 years. As the media landscape continues its evolution, two other transitions have become critical to the future prospects of vendors in the video server market. Delivery of video over IP is a crucial capability for every player in the content ecosystem.

The growing volume of 4K and HDR content is driving an upgrade cycle, especially in developed markets where associated hardwaresuch as 4K Smart TVs and Blu-ray Players – are gaining traction with customers. The transition from SDI to IP is driving the broadcast market as the future of video workflow to delivery is going to be IP. The IP transition is already on the agenda of most broadcasters as demand for more efficient workflows goes up

Market Players:

Video servers market consist of various players, few key players of the market are Cisco, Belden Grass Valley, Anevia, Concurrent, 360 Systems, Edgeware, Ross Video, EVS, Arris, Espial, XOR Media and other

Market Segmentation:

The video servers market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Internet Cafes, Enterprise and Other.On the basis of type the market is classified into flat M-JPEG technology, MPEG-4 technology and H.264 technology.

Further, on the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

