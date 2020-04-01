In this report, the global Veterinary Radiography Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

companies profiled in the veterinary radiography system market report are

Sound-Eklin- VCA Company, Idexx Laboratories, Canon, Inc., Fuji Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Cuattro Veterinary, iM3/Durr Medical, Sedecal, and Vetel Diagnostics and some other players who are involved in the veterinary radiography system market.

North America Veterinary Radiography Systems Market has been segmented as follows:

North America Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Product Digital X-ray Direct Indirect Analog X-ray



North America Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Technology Computed Radiography Digital Radiography Film Screen Radiography



North America Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Application Orthopedic and Rheumatology Cardiology Oncology Nephrology Others



North America Veterinary Radiography System Market, by End User Hospital Clinics Diagnostic Centre Research Centre



North America Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Country U.S. Canada



