Vertical Farming/Plant Factory Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2033
The global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AeroFarms
Aizufujikako Co., Ltd.
Everlight Electronics
Genesis Photonics (GPI)
Gotham Greens
Granpa Co., Ltd.
Hon Hai
Hydrofarm
Inventec
Iwasaki Electric
JGC
Jingpeng Solar Powered Plant Factory
Natural Vitality
Nihon Advanced Agri Corporation
Ozu Corporation
Philips Horticulture Lamps
Rambridge
Ringdale ActiveLED
Rockwool Group
Ryobi Holdings
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Functional Device
Lighting
Hydroponic Component
Climate Control
Sensors
by Growth Mechanism
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Others
Segment by Application
Farms
Other
What insights readers can gather from the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market report?
- A critical study of the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market share and why?
- What strategies are the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Vertical Farming/Plant Factory market by the end of 2029?
