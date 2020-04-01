According to this study, over the next five years the VCI Film market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 410 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in VCI Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

VCI Film market, Corrosion inhibitors can be applied to items to help prevent rust and corrosion. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor phase corrosion inhibitors can be provided inside a package in a pouch or can be incorporated in a saturated overwrap of special paper. Many of these are organic salts that condense on the metal to resist corrosion. Some films also have VCI emitting capability.

Films are available with copper ions in the polymer structure, these neutralize the corrosive gas in a package and deter rust.

The Major regions to produce VCI Film are North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest production in volume (production share 33.65% % in 2016).

VCI Film is mainly produced by Cortec, Aicello Corporation, NTIC, MetPro Group, Branopac, Nokstop Chem, Daubert, etc. Cortec is the biggest supplier, followed by Aicello Corporation.

Along with the development of Machinery Industry and Electronic industry, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in VCI Film market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 31.04% market share in 2016 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

Although sales of VCI Film brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the VCI Film field hastily.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of VCI Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cortec

Aicello Corporation

NTIC

Branopac

Daubert

MetPro Group

Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust

Shenyang VCI

Nokstop Chem

This study considers the VCI Film value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

VCI Stretch film

VCI Shrink film

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Machinery Industry

Electronic industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VCI Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of VCI Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VCI Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VCI Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of VCI Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

