U. S. Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Revenue, Risk and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and By Segmentation Treatment (Drugs, Laser, Photodynamic Therapy), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

There is increasing trend of partnerships being observed among leading players in the market. Companies are entering into sales and marketing agreements for their product promotion. For instance, 2014, Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. come in an exclusive agreement with the Novartis AG for marketing and sales of their products in U.S. market. Moreover, 2013, Moberg Pharma engaged into a distribution agreement with the Leosons International LLC for marketing of Kerasal nail product in Middle East and North Africa.

Onychomycosis is nail infection caused by the fungus–Trichophyton rubrum. Currently, about 2-3% of the population in the U.S. are suffering from onynchomycosis. The infection is majorly of four types which include proximal subungual onychomycosis, distal subungual onychomycosis, and white superficial onychomycosis and candida infections of nail.

Globally, improved prevalence rate of the diabetic patients and increasing geriatric population, consistent raise in prevalence of infections, rise in consciousness among common people concerning the diagnosis and treatment, and development of the novel medications are prime growth drivers of the Onychomycosis market. Additionally, emerging economies Including India, China, and others, will create opportunities for the global Onychomycosis market. On the other hand, better circulation of off label products and the negligence towards the infection especially in underdeveloped economies are key restraints for the global Onychomycosis market.

Valeant PharmaceuticalsInc., Galderma S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Biofrontera AG, Leo Pharma A/S

Photodynamic therapy by the treatment segment is expected to grow at a highest rate. The therapy is the most progressive treatment option available for the disease treatment. Expert medical professionals are essential to avoid any risk throughout the treatment period. However, according to WHO, there will be shortage of almost 12.9 million healthcare workforces by 2035 across the world. The demand for the plastic surgeons has surged in last few decades, however, the supply of plastic surgeons has deteriorated. The demand-supply gap of the plastic surgeons necessary to perform the photodynamic therapy treatment may deter growth of the market.

The U.S. onychomycosis market is estimated to grow at healthy growth rate throughout the forecast period. The U.S. onychomycosis market is maintained by numerous growth drivers, such as increasing per capita healthcare spending, growing diabetic patients, elderly population, and introduction of new drugs. However, the market faces various challenges, such as low awareness, reimbursements, side effects, and various others.

