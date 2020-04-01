This XploreMR (XMR) report analyses the textile floorings market for the forecast period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and provide recent updates and insights, affecting various segments of the textile floorings market.

Flooring systems mainly comprises of hard and soft floorings. Materials such as wood laminate, rubber, vinyl and ceramics constitute the former category; while soft flooring consists of textile materials i.e. natural as well as manmade fibres. Flooring systems, one of the key components of interior refurbishment systems are used in residential and commercial spaces. It also finds application in areas such as outdoor lawns, sports fields and turfs, marine vessels, industrial premises and car interiors.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five sections namely, by material type, product type, technology, application and region. The material type segment has been further sub-segmented into various types. The report analyses the textile floorings market in terms of market volume (Mn Sq. metre) and market value (US$ Mn).

The report covers the textile floorings market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report also includes XMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints influencing the market. Key trends are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the textile floorings market on the basis of material type, product type, technology, application and region; and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type Synthetic Textiles Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Acrylic Nylon Animal Textiles Wool Fur Plant Textiles Grass Sisal

By Product Type Rugs Carpets

By Technology Tufting Woven Needlefelt

By Application Residential Commercial Others (Industrial, etc.)

By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To deduce market size, the report considered various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by material type, product type, technology and application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the textile floorings market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side and dynamics of the textile floorings market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for the players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of textile floorings market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the textile floorings market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the textile floorings market, Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of textile floorings manufacturers. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows: Mohawk Industries, Inc. Interface, Inc. Shaw Industries Group Inc. Beaulieu International Group N.V Balta Group Tarkett SA Mannington Mills, Inc. Vorwerk and Co. KG Forbo Holding AG J+J Flooring Group

