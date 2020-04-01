The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber‎‎‎‎ market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The growth of manufacturing industry is some of the drivers which are anticipated to drive the demand of Styrene Butadiene Rubber‎‎‎‎ during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost and governmental rules & regulations on the element are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

Styrene-Butadiene rubber is a synthetic rubber comprising of styrene and butadiene monomers. It has characteristics like natural rubber and it contains styrene 10-25 % contributing to good wearing and bonding characteristics. While the butadiene unit is composed approximately 60 to 70% trans-1, 4; 15 to 20% cis-1, 4; and 15 to 20% 1, 2 configurations for the polymer at 50°C. Key benefits of this rubber includes abrasion resistance, perfect impact strength, high tensile strength, good resilience.it is often used in tire, conveyor belts, gaskets, hoses, floor tiles, footwear and adhesives, and many more.

The global styrene butadiene rubber market was valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Rapidly growing automotive industry is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand of styrene butadiene rubber during the forecast period. On contrary, air pollution caused by styrene butadiene rubber can restrain the market.

The global styrene butadiene rubber market is segmented on the basis of type into emulsion SBR and solution SBR. On the basis of application the market is segmented into tires, footwear, construction, polymer modification, adhesive, and others. The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

LANXESS

JSR Corporation

Trinseo

Sibur

Versalis S.p.A.

LG Chem

…

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

Emulsion SBR

Solution SBR

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Tires

Footwear

Construction

Polymer Modification

Adhesive

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Overview Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Type Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by End-use Industry Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Region North America Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Europe Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Asia Pacific Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market South America Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Middle East & Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Styrene Butadiene Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

