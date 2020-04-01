Market Overview:

Staphylococcus aureus is one of the most dangerous of all of the many common staphylococcal bacteria. These gram-positive, sphere-shaped bacteria often cause skin infections but can cause pneumonia, heart valve infections, and bone infections.Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Market was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The Staphylococcus Aureus Testing market is growing rapidly due to the increasing use of Staphylococcus Aureus testing in the diagnosis of staph infection. Growing incidence of Staph infections is the major factor driving the growth of global staphylococcus Aureus testing market. The inappropriate sanitary environment is the major cause for the spread of Staph infections. Staphylococcus Aureus screening is the mandatory screening test prior to taking insulin and growing awareness of bacterial infection across the globe is expected to push the market growth. Innovation in Staphylococcus Aureus testing gives the accuracy, reliability, efficiency for the end user is expected to fuel the market growth. The use of Staphylococcus Aureus testing in food industries also creates tremendous opportunity during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The Staphylococcus Aureus Testingmarket consists global and regional players including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.), Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., STD Rapid Test Kits,Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and other.

Market Segmentation:

The Staphylococcus Aureus Testingmarket is bifurcated on the basis of test type, end user, application and region. On the basis of end user the Staphylococcus Aureus Testing machinemarket is classified into Hospitals, Food Testing laboratories Diagnostic Clinics, and others. Further, on the basis of test type the Staphylococcus Aureus Testingmarket is fragmented into Coagulase Test, Agar-Based Tests, Ancillary Tests and Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests.

Staphylococcus Aureus Testingmarket by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Staphylococcus Aureus Testingmarket in the fastest period and Japan is expected to contribute majority of the market share.

Market segmented on the basis of end user:

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Clinics

– Food Testing laboratories

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of test type:

– Coagulase Test

– Ancillary Tests

– Agar-Based Tests

– Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Pharmaceutical

– Clinical

– Food Testing

– Other

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

