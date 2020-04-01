Global Spirulina Powder ‎‎‎‎ Market 2020 Industry Report provides detailed analysis of Market overview, market drivers, opportunities, potential application. Also Spirulina Powder ‎‎‎‎ Industry research report includes the future impact of major drivers and challenges and support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions.

The Global Spirulina Powder Market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Increasing demand in food industry for food color and health benefits, several government initiatives for facilitating the production of spirulina are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Spirulina Powder during the forecast period. On the contrary, increasing preference for natural alternatives in comparison to traditional pharmaceutical products is one of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

Due to the adoption of spirulina as a protein supplement and as a human health food, the microalgae have gained significant popularity in the human health food industry and across the developing and under-developed countries, where there is a high prevalence of malnutrition.

The global Spirulina Powder market is segmented on the basis of Type, End use Industry and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Cyanotech Corporation

DIC CORPORATION

Algenol Biofuels Inc.

Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

DDW The Color House

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

NOW® Foods

Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd.

9 Naturya

Aim Grow Biotech Co., Ltd.

…

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

On the basis of End use Industry, the market is split into

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic Grade

Medical

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global Spirulina Powder Market Overview Global Spirulina Powder Market by Type Global Spirulina Powder Market by End-use Industry Global Spirulina Powder Market by Region North America Spirulina Powder Market Europe Spirulina Powder Market Asia Pacific Spirulina Powder Market South America Spirulina Powder Market Middle East & Africa Spirulina Powder Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Spirulina Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

