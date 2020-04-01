Market Overview

The South America PVC Market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 5.54% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. In 2018, in terms of volume, Brazil dominated the South America PVC market, holding a share of more than 27%, owing to the rising demand from pipes & fittings segment.

– The increase in the number of applications in the healthcare industry is acting as a driver to the PVC market.

– The hazardous impact of PVC on humans and the environment is a restraint to the growth of the market.

– The shifting focus towards recycling of PVC is likely to act as an opportunity to the PVC market in the forecast period.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3617154

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry Driving demand for PC Market

– Traditionally, natural rubber and glass were used for medical devices, which required re-sterilization and cleaning for repeated usage. However, with advancements in the medical device market, manufacturers have started replacing conventional materials with high-performance plastics, such as PVC.

– The high-performance, low-cost PVC materials have made it possible to manufacture present day single-use devices, such as tubes, containers, and syringes. This material has minimized the risk of life-threatening infections that spread through unsterilized medical devices.

– Presently, about 40% of all the medical devices are made from PVC; it is the only material that guarantees performance and quality demanded by medical professionals and regulatory bodies.

– In the medical devices market, PVC is primarily used for flexible tubing and containers, which are used for blood donation sets and components for urine products. Such similar more factors are driving the South America PVC market.

Request for discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3617154

Brazil to dominate the South America market

– Brazil is the largest and most populous country in South America. It is the eighth-largest economy in the world.

– The government’s plan to balance the demand for and supply of affordable housing (created by the increasing population and rapid urbanization) and its efforts to improve the country’s aging transport infrastructure, using the public-private partnership (PPP) model, is expected to increase the demand for PVC.

– The automotive industry in the country is one of the major economic industries. The industry contributes about 22% of the country’s industrial GDP and 4% to the total GDP. Brazil has witnessed an increase of 25.2% in the production of new motor vehicles in 2017 and an increase of 5.2% in 2018.

– Mercedes-Benz, a German auto manufacturer, announced an investment of USD 4.7 billion by 2022, which is expected to increase the demand for PVC in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The South America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is consolidated. The major companies include Tecnocom, Formosa Plastics USA Corp, DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/south-america-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Application In Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Rapid Industrialization

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Impact On Humans And Environment

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Rigid PVC

5.1.2 Flexible PVC

5.2 Stabilizer Type

5.2.1 Calcium Based

5.2.2 Lead Based

5.2.3 Tin & Organotin Based

5.2.4 Barium Based & Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Pipes & Fittings

5.3.2 Film & Sheets

5.3.3 Wire & Cables

5.3.4 Profiles, Hoses, & Tubing

5.3.5 Bottles

5.3.6 Others

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Building & Construction

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.4.4 Packaging

5.4.5 Footwear

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.3 Chile

5.5.4 Colombia

5.5.5 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Braskem

6.4.2 DowDuPont

6.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

6.4.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

6.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155