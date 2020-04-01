According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Charger market will register a 26.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4570 million by 2024, from US$ 1100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Charger business, shared in Chapter 3.

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally use an intelligent charge controllers. These devices have high degree of flexibility and highest efficiency as compared to any other green charger.

The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Charger market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Solar Charger value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Below 5 Wattage

5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

Above 20 Wattage

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Portable Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Charger consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solar Charger market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Charger manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar Charger with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar Charger submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

