Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Report Description

This XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global sodium bicarbonate market between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration between 2018 and 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028. The study covers various perspectives of the sodium bicarbonate market, including value chain, sodium bicarbonate pricing analysis, market dynamics, regional & segmental comparison of industry growth analysis with macro-economic factors and competition analysis. As per the findings of the sodium bicarbonate study and perspectives of industry participants, the global sodium bicarbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value.

This XploreMR report analyzes the sodium bicarbonate market at a regional and global level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as type and application. The key objective of the study is to offer opinions on the market trends, market updates, competition positioning, growth rate, market potential and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the stakeholder or readers in the sodium bicarbonate market.

Sodium bicarbonate is a white to light brown, minutely crystalline powder that has the chemical formula NaHCO3 or CHNaO3. The IUPAC name of sodium bicarbonate is sodium hydrogen carbonate and it is commonly known as baking soda.

The report has been organized in such a way that readers gain a clear understanding of the sodium bicarbonate market study. The report starts with basic market definitions, followed by market background, market dynamics – which include drivers, restraints and current trends in the sodium bicarbonate market. In addition, the report includes market analysis on the basis of key segments with regional analysis and a competition dashboard. Every segment of the report covers quantitative and qualitative information of the sodium bicarbonate market.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Segmentation

Grade

Form

Application

Regions

Food & Feed

Pharmaceutical

Technical/ Industrial

Pellets/ Crystals

Slurry

Liquid

Food & Feed

Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

Chemicals

Flue Gas

Detergent

Fire Extinguisher

Others

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

In order to estimate the market size, the weighted average price of sodium bicarbonate based on grades such as food & feed, pharmaceutical and industrial across key geographies on a country basis has been considered. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (KT) of the global sodium bicarbonate market.

To present an accurate forecast of the sodium bicarbonate market, we have started by estimating the current market size, which develops the basis of how the global sodium bicarbonate market is anticipated to grow in the coming future. All the quantitative and qualitative data has been developed through in-depth primary and secondary research. Furthermore, this data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both, the demand-side and supply-side of numerous regional markets, along with the primary interviews with industry experts and key manufacturers operating in the global market. Moreover, the sodium bicarbonate market has been examined and authenticated with reference to the regional as well as global markets. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual cost of sodium bicarbonate in the global sodium bicarbonate market over the forecast period.

During the study, we have studied all the related segments of the global sodium bicarbonate market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative influence to the sodium bicarbonate market growth. This comprehensive level of information is important for categorizing the various trends governing the global sodium bicarbonate market. The report also analyses the absolute dollar opportunity of the global sodium bicarbonate market. While this usually overlooked, from a sales point of view, it is essential to help readers identify the potential resources in the sodium bicarbonate market.

XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness analysis index to understand the key segments on the basis of their growth and performance in the global sodium bicarbonate market. This market attractiveness analysis index would help clients categorize real market opportunities in the global sodium bicarbonate market.

Some of the key manufacturers in the global sodium bicarbonate market are Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals, Novacarb (Novacap Group), Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, GHCL Limited, CIECH S.A., Natural Soda LLC, Jost Chemical Co. and Tornox Alkali Corporation, among others.

