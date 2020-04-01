According to a recent research study “Smart Bathroom Market, By Type (Hand Dryers, Touchless Cisterns, Smart Windows, Smart Toilets, Touchless Faucets, Touchless Soap Dispenser, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Smart Bathroom Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Smart Bathroom Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Smart Bathroom Market: Duravit, Jaquar, Kohler, LIXIL Group, TOTO, MOEN, Roca Sanitario SA, Bradley Corporation, Masco Corporation, Villeroy & Boch AG

Regional Overview

Geographically, the smart bathroom market is dominated by Europe. Increasing customer spending on retaining bathroom hygiene is driving the smart bathroom market growth. Recent study shows, a large number of the population in U.K and Germany prefers to fit intelligent hand dryers so that they don’t have to pull it by hand, avoiding the unhygienic touch. Rising customers’ spending on hygiene products in Germany, U.K and France is anticipated to remain a favourable factor for industry growth in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. It has been perceived that total population of metro cities in Asian countries has increased in last few years. Rising disposable income, with increase in population of the key cities of countries such as China, Bangladesh, India, and South Korea, is anticipated to increase the spending on bathroom accessories and equipment, such as smart toilets.

Competitor overview

Major market players of the smart bathrooms maret Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Wellis, Duravit AG, Masco Corporation, Fortune Brands, Bradley Corporation, and Villeroy & Boch AG. Market is fragmented owing to the existence of many small and large players. Majority of these manufacturers are from the U.S., China and Japan. Companies are implementing strategies such as new product launch and product development to increase market reach. In January 2019, Kohler Co. launched a smart toilet with smart features such as built-in speakers, ambient lighting, and Google Assistant support and Amazon Alexa. Moreover, in November 2018, Xiaomi Corporation launched smart toilet under their smart home brand. The product comes with Xiaomi’s XiaoAI speech assistance and artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Smart Bathroom Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Smart Bathroom Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Bathroom players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Bathroom with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Bathroom submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Key points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Evolution

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roca Sanitario S.A.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Products

11.1.4 Strategy

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.2 Toto Ltd.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financials

11.2.3 Products

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Developments

Continued……..

