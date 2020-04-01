Silica Analyzer Market Introduction

Silica analyzers are witnessing high demand across various industrial sectors, including power generation and semiconductor industries, to monitor the silica concentration. The global market for silica analyzers has witnessed healthy growth in the past decade to reach US$ 99 million in 2017, and it is likely to maintain the momentum in the upcoming years.

Request Sample of Silica Analyzer Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Increasing applications of silica analyzers in the power generation industry for monitoring the silica content in water in power plants will hold a significant share in growth of the silica analyzer market. In addition, growing requirements for accurate silica measurement in water and wastewater industry is another factor instrumental in driving growth of the silica analyzer market in the coming future. However, inevitable needs for regular and high-cost maintenance cycles are restricting the adoption of silica analyzers, thereby impeding growth of the silica analyzer market.

Silica Analyzer Market – Notable Developments

Hach Company – a leading manufacturer and distributer of analytical instruments and a leading player in the silica analyzer market – announced that it has entered a three-year partnership agreement with Veolia Environnement S.A. – a leading player in the water management, waste management and energy service industry. As a result of this partnership, Hach will supply Veolia with global service capabilities, laboratory equipment, such as silica analyzers, and software capabilities for its water & wastewater treatment facilities.

ABB – a Swiss-Swedish player in the robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology industry – recently announced that it will invest nearly €100 million in industrial automation and global innovation and training campus in Austria. After acquiring Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH (B&R), a developer of industrial automation technology, ABB is investing in industrial automation to boost production of smart and cloud-connected machines and robots. The leading player in the silica analyzer market declared that innovation will be its next level strategy to drive company’s profitable growth in the upcoming years.

Horiba, Ltd. – a Japanese manufacturer of precision instruments for measurement and analysis – announced that it has acquired FuelCon AG – a manufacturer of fuel cell and battery test equipment – to expand its product and service portfolio for the power industry. The company aims at the development and validation of complex powertrains and next-generation powertrain technologies to provide world class measurement products, especially for e-mobility solutions.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global silica analyzer market include –

Mettler Toledo

Hach

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HORIBA

DKK TOA

Swan Analytical Instruments

Dr.Thiedig

SPX Flow

ABB

Electro-Chemical Devices

KNTEC, Waltron Group

Shanghai Boqu Instrument

NIKKISO

HKY Technology

Omicron Sensing

Enquiry For Discount on the Silica Analyzer Market @ CLICK HERE NOW

Silica Analyzer Market Dynamics

Manufacturers Focus on Introducing Low-maintenance Silica Analyzers

Silica analyzers are widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry as silica can be highly efficient in water treatment procedures without having any corrosive effects on boilers. However, applications of silica analyzers in boiler feedwater can have major drawbacks such as extra, costly maintenance and unexpected shutdowns, which negatively impact the business productivity.

Leading players in the silica analyzer market are working towards reducing the need for regular time-consuming maintenance in silica analyzers, and further expand their sales potential in the water and wastewater industry. To meet silica measurement challenges, manufacturers are optimizing the design of silica analyzers to improve their measurement accuracies by allowing automatic calibration. Thereby, the adoption of new designing strategies to minimize the need for maintenance of silica analyzers will become a popular trend in the silica analyzer market in the upcoming years.

Stringent Occupational Safety Regulations and Governmental Activities with Impact Sales

Exposure to silica or breathing crystalline silica dust can have detrimental effects; it can cause silicosis, which can be fatal in severe cases. Strict regulations implemented by governing bodies and occupational safety and health organizations make it mandatory to install silica analyzers for organizations where employees are at the risk of heavy silica exposure. Thereby, stringent workers’ safety regulations will positively impact the growth of the silica analyzer market.

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is the United States federal agency, recently launched a beta version of a new software for respirable crystalline silica monitoring under its Mining Program. The new software tool is released by NIOSH is called Field Analysis of Silica Tool (FAST), which works together with FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared) silica analyzers, which are available commercially, to monitor workers’ exposure to crystalline silica with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

Thereby, the introduction to high-accuracy silica analyzer tools and innovation-driven governmental activities are likely to influence emerging trends in the silica analyzer market in the coming future.

Get TOC of Silica Analyzer Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Silica Analyzer Market Segmentation

Silica analyzer market is segmented based on:

Product types

End-user Industries

Based on the product types, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:

Consumables

Equipment

Based on the end-use industries, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:

Semiconductor

Power Generation

Water and Wastewater

Others (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.