Sifting machine is a machine used to separate the products of grain milling by means of flat sieves that make successive circular movements on a horizontal plane.

The main parts of a sifting machine are the drive mechanism and the set of sieves mounted in the housing. Machines can have one or two housings, crank or self-balancing drive, and varying numbers of units where different mixtures can be simultaneously separated. The mixture being separated falls from one horizontal or sometimes slightly inclined sieve to another, is sifted, and forms usually from three to six groups, whose particles differ in size..

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sifting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Sifting Machine Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 146 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Sweco

LAO SOUNG

Guan Yu

Russell Finex

Rotex

Kason

TOYO HITEC

GRUPO CLAVIJO

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Vibratory Sifting Machine

Ultrasonic Sifting Machine

Airstream Sifting Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

