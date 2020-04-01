Global Sapphire Technology Market: Snapshot

Sapphires are a type of gemstone formed based off a specific type of aluminum oxide. While they are typically blue in color, there are certain sapphires that can be found in other colors, such as orange or green, while some sapphires may even show two or more colors. There is a wide range of non-ornamental applications for sapphires and sapphire technology. Some of the key uses of sapphire technologies lie in optical and infrared parts, thin electronic wafers, movement bearings and crystals in wristwatches, and insulating substrates. Being one of the two corundrum gem families, sapphires are naturally found in their deposits in Madagascar, East Africa, and North America.

Some of the more common applications of sapphires include their uses in the production of shatter resistant windows and windshields in specialized armored vehicles as well as in military body suits. Sapphire crystals are also used in output windows for Cermax, a type of xenon arc lamps, as it can help tolerate high thermal loads. Sapphire glass provides several key benefits such as being highly resistant to scratches, abrasions, and is vastly stronger than standard optical materials. Sapphire can also be used as a substrate for semiconducting circuits, where thin sapphire wafers are used as insulation to create ICs that are commonly known as SOS. One of the niche uses of sapphire technologies involves monocrystalline sapphire in hip joint endoprosthesis, due to their superbly low wear when combined with certain metals.

Global Sapphire Technology Market: Overview

Due to their unique and exceptional properties, sapphires have emerged as appropriate materials used across varied applications. Sapphire materials offer high reliability, cost effectiveness, and longer lifecycle. Because they are very high in efficiency, offer a gamut of electric properties, and have better and longer thermal life than other materials, sapphires are also used in electronic devices, display covers, and LED. Thus with the expansion of the consumer electronics industry, the demand for sapphire technology is expected to pace higher.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global sapphire technology market. It also includes information obtained via proven research methodologies and intended at providing key market insights.

Global Sapphire Technology Market: Trends and Opportunities

Due to the high cost effectiveness of sapphire compared to other materials, its application in the power semiconductors industry is increasing at a robust pace. This, coupled with the rising demand from other end-use sectors, is boosting the global sapphire technology market. Spurred by these factors, the overall market is forecast to exhibit a double-digit growth as per TMR. Besides these, the market is also expected to gain from the increasing application across power, aerospace, and defense industries. Moreover with improved manufacturing processes due to the use of sapphire for water processing is likely to fuel the demand for sapphire technology further in the coming years.

With an increasing number of manufacturers keen on developing solutions using sapphire technology, intended at minimizing operational cost and maximizing profit, in future the market is expected to witness accelerated pace of gains. Sapphires help in insulating substrate, which ensures lower power consumption thereby resulting in better isolation and increased speed. Furthermore, the market also has low entry barriers. This however could result into high degree of competition thereby creating hindrances for the global sapphire technology market.

Global Sapphire Technology Market: Regional Outlook and Key Segments

Regionally, the global sapphire technology market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, the market is witnessing highly attractive opportunities in Asia Pacific due to the increasing demand from countries such as Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, and others.

By application, the market witnesses increasing demand from consumer appliances, LED displays, and defense and aerospace industries. Based on technology, the market covers the diverse techniques of producing sapphires of different shapes and sizes. Some of the widely used sapphire technologies are HEM, EFG, KY, and CZ.

Global Sapphire Technology Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global sapphire technology market are Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd., Monocrystal Inc., GT Advanced Technology, DK Aztec Co. Ltd., Sapphire Technology Co. Ltd., Rubicon Technology, and ACME Electronics Corporation.

The report includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the global sapphire technology. It studies the impact of SWOT analysis, to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled. The analysis also presents a detailed assessment of the threats and opportunities that these companies may face in the near future.

