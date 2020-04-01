According to a new research study by Persistence Market Research, the US$ 8.4 billion frameless brushless DC motors market is projected to grow at a moderate rate of 4.6% to surpass US$ 12 billion by the end of 2025.

APAC to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The report estimates the market in APAC to grow at relatively higher CAGR among other regions. The market growth in APAC will be influenced by significant rise in demand for passenger cars and LCVs. The report also projects North America to be the second fastest growing market globally.

DC motors that are frameless and brushless are more reliable and have a longer life span than DC motors with frames and brushes. This feature is boosting their uptake in end-use industries.

Analysis by Motor Winding

Persistence Market Research offers market analysis and forecast on the basis of motor winding. The two key segments on the basis of motor winding are inner core and outer core. The inner core segment has higher demand in the market, with total revenues estimated at US$ 5.45 billion in 2017. The inner core segment is also projected to grow at a higher rate than outer core segment.

End-use Market Forecast and Analysis

By end-use, the key segments include industrial drives, HVAC, consumer goods & appliances, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Among these, demand for frameless and brushless DC motors is projected to grow at the highest rate in the industrial drives and aerospace segment.

Application Analysis

By application, the report offers market forecast and analysis on pumps, compressors, robotics, fans & blowers, printers & scanners, medical devices, and automated doors. Among these, robotics is the fastest growing application segment, followed by printers & scanners.

North America & Europe Largest Markets

North America and Europe are the two largest markets for frameless and brushless DC motors. These two regions collectively account for over 60% revenue share, and the status quo is anticipated to remain unchanged during the forecast period.

Total sales of frameless and brushless DC motors in North America was valued at US$ 2.95 billion. This is projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR and reach US$ 4.33 billion in 2025. The outlook on frameless and brushless DC motors in North America remains positive, as carbon emission regulation is anticipated to boost demand for electric vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost demand for frameless and brushless DC motors in the region. The industry-wide focus on energy-efficiency and environmental conservation is also expected to augur well for the prospects of the market. In contrast, slow growth in developed economies can act as a restraint for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies profiled in the report include Nidec Corporation, Johnson Electric, Aerotech Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., BEI Kimco, Electro-Kinetic Designs Ltd., Moog Inc., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Ametek Inc., Kollmorgen Corporation, Mclennan Servo Supplies, Servotecnica SpA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Skurka Aerospace, Inc., Woodward, Inc., Moon Industry America Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co Ltd., Linix Motor, Portescap India Pvt. Limited, and Anaheim Automatic Inc.

