Competitive Landscape:

The Fact.MR report on rotary pumps market enlists leading stakeholders in the market to provide insightful information about recent developments in the strategies of leading players in the rotary pumps market. The report features comprehensive information, including intensity mapping, key developments, key financials, SWOT analysis, global manufacturing facilities, and market share analysis about each manufacturer of rotary pumps market featured in the report.

The leading players in the rotary pumps market that have been mentioned in the report include Xylem, Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, HMS Group, Pentair Ltd., SPX Flow, Inc., Dover Corporation, Alfa Laval, Gardner Denver, Inc., IDEX Corporation, ITT, Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc.

A leading manufacturer in the rotary pumps market – Xylem recently announced that it has been working in collaboration with the Government of Ethiopia to provide advanced water pumping solutions that can help the government to deal with water challenges and water security in Ethiopia.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., leading provider of flow control and compression equipment, recently acquired DV Systems – a Canadian manufacturer of compressed air solutions, to leverage its core technologies to enter new markets in coming future. The company also acquired Runtech Systems, earlier this year, which is a leading player in the pulp & paper industry, for around US$ 93 million. With this acquisition, the company is aiming to foray into the leading application industries of rotary pumps in the upcoming years.

ITT Inc.'s ITT Bornemann, another leading manufacturer in the rotary pumps market, recently launched the SLW Series – a hermetically-sealed twin screw pumps that are mainly suitable for oil & gas, chemical, power generation, shipbuilding, tank storage, and general industrial markets.

Other players in the rotary pumps market, including Alfa Laval, are majorly focusing on adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance operational efficiency of rotary pumps to capture more lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Definition

Rotary pumps are also known as positive displacement pumps that consist of vanes attached to a rotor, which are used to displace liquid with each revolution of the rotary pump. Rotary pumps are commonly used various industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, mining, manufacturing, construction, chemical, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Breakdown

In order to provide all the important insights and detailed information about the rotary pumps market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides the rotary pumps market into its five broad sub-segments – rotary pump capacity, product types, applications, rotary pump characteristics, and regions.

Based on the rotary pump capacity, rotary pumps market is segmented into three main types – small, medium, and high. Based on the product types, the rotary pumps market is divided into following sub-segments – gear, vane, screw, lobe, progressive cavity pumps, piston, and peristaltic rotary pumps.

According to its applications, rotary pumps market is broadly segmented into following categories – oil, gas & refining, chemical, general industry, power generation, and water & wastewater. The oil, gas & refining segment is further divided into three broad sub-segments – oil & gas onshore, oil & gas offshore, and oil refining. The chemical segment is further divided into basic and downstream. The general industry segment is further classified into pulp & paper, metal manufacturing, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, mining, harbor, docks, & canals, building services/industrial building, construction dewatering, domestic/residential building, packaging machinery, textile machinery, woodworking machinery, and other construction & machinery equipment. The power generation segment is further classified into coal oil, combined cycle gas, hydroelectric, and nuclear. The water & wastewater segment is further divided into industrial and municipal.

According to the characteristics of rotary pumps, the rotary pumps market is segmented into three categories – standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pumps. Based on regions, the rotary pumps market is segmented into six main geographical regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

