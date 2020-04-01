Supplements comprise those products which are used to improve, enhance and – offer support to any kind of deficiency in the human body. Supplements are generally offered to the consumers in the form of pills, capsules, softgels or in powdered or liquid form. Supplements can be segmented on the basis of type which includes herbal supplements and natural supplements. Furthermore, supplements can be segmented on the basis of application which includes beauty supplements, weight control supplements, dietary supplements, vitamin supplements, energy supplements, health supplements, weight gain supplements, probiotic supplements, memory supplements, high supplements and others. Beauty supplements are the combination of vitamins, minerals, nutrition and other bioactive ingredients which help in enhancing one’s external outlook and appearance.

Beauty supplements market is segmented on the basis of application which includes beauty supplements for skin, hair, nails, teeth and others. Rising self-obsession among the consumer regarding their personal appearance and outlook is driving the growth of beauty supplements market across the globe. On the basis of application segments, skin care beauty supplements is expected to dominate in terms of revenue followed by hair care beauty supplements during the forecasted period.

Beauty supplements market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes beauty specialist outlet, chemist/pharmacies/drugstores, supermarkets, online retailing and others.

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore is expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue in the beauty supplements market. Furthermore, beauty specialty outlet is expected to occupy the second position in terms of market share followed by supermarkets. However, sell out through internet is expected to show a double growth in the forecasted period. The growth of online purchasing is supported by the increasing penetration of internet and rising concern for convenience among the consumers across the globe.

The global market for beauty supplements is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be supported by the influence of people with their peers, television, magazines, celebrities lifestyle coupled with rising disposable income. Globally among all the regions Western Europe is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue followed by North America and Asia Pacific during the forecasted period. The growth in The beauty supplements market in Western Europe is supported by the rising concern of people towards their external outlook and appearance coupled with high disposable income possessed by the consumers. In Asia Pacific region, Japan is expected to be the prominent contributor in terms of revenue followed by China. .

The key factors driving the market growth of beauty supplements market globally includes rising concern of consumers for their external outlook and appearance coupled with self-obsession for looking younger. Furthermore, influence and awareness among the people from the celebrities, models, advertisements, magazines and peers is also expected to fuel the growth of beauty supplement market. Moreover, rising inclination of male section towards their appearance is also expected to support the market growth of beauty supplements by 2020.

However restraining factors which are expected to hinder the market growth of beauty supplements includes less awareness among the consumer regarding its availability, usage and consumption, high prices of these products and less inclination of consumers in emerging regions. Also, consumer perception towards side effects of beauty supplement products is hampering the market growth. .

Some of the international players operating in the market of beauty supplements include –