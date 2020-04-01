Ready To Use MOSFET and IGBT Gate Drivers Market size and forecast, 2019-2020
Global MOSFET and IGBT Gate Drivers Market Viewpoint
In this MOSFET and IGBT Gate Drivers market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
Toshiba Corporation
Vishay Intertechnology
Infineon
Fairchild Semiconductor
Fuji Electric
Diodes Incorporated
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Channel
Single Channel
Dual Channel
Multi-Channel
by Product
Low-side Driver
Half-bridge Driver
Isolated Gate Driver
Segment by Application
Electronics
Automobile
Motor Drives and Control
Isolated Power Supplies
Smart Grid Infrastructure
Factory Automation
Aerospace
Others
