Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) in Healthcare Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2038
In this Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) in Healthcare market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Awarepoint Corporation
CAEN RFID srl
Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
Ekahau, Inc.
GAO RFID Inc.
Impinj, Inc.
Intermec (Honeywell International Inc.)
LogiTag Systems Ltd.
MetraTec GmbH
Radianse
SMARTRAC N.V.
Sonitor RTLS Technologies
Stanley Innerspace
STid Electronic Identification
Tagsys RFID Group, Inc. (CXIgnited)
ThingMagic, Inc.
VIZBEE RFID Solutions
WaveMark
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
RFID Tags
RFID Readers
Systems & Softwares
Segment by Application
Inventory Management
Patient Monitoring and Tracking
Medication Authentication and Control
Access Control
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) in Healthcare market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) in Healthcare market report.
