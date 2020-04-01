The global Polyolefin Monofilament market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Polyolefin Monofilament market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Polyolefin Monofilament are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Polyolefin Monofilament market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray

Superfil Products

Perlon

Jarden Applied Materials

Judin Industrial

Ruichang Special Monofilament

Ri-Thai

NTEC

VitasheetGroup

Teijin

Monosuisse

Jintong

Tai Hing

Marmik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PP

PA

Others

Segment by Application

Fishy/Agricultural

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Others

