Global palletizing robots market is receiving a huge boost due to the major technological advancements in this field. There is a pressing need to transport finished products to the market in an efficient manner and this has made the use of palletizing robots imperative, due to the fact that they can do the job efficiently and in a speedy manner. Most of the production units are opting for palletizing robots in order to achieve higher production rates. The factors that are driving the palletizing robots market include improved functionality of such robots along with a simplified user interface.

Moreover, there is an introduction of kind of palletizing robots in the market that can lift heavy loads and can even lift products from greater heights due to their long arms. Due to the changing requirements of the packaging industry, hybrid palletizing robots have been developed that possess the flexibility and advantages of a robotic palletizer and can handle complex work tasks with the simplicity of a conventional high speed palletizer. Such kind of palletizing robots can even handle delicate products and perform heavy duty functions as well, apart from being simple to use and cost effective in operations.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1552

According to the assessment of XploreMR, the global palletizing robots market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 1,500 Mn in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR in the period of assessment.

APEJ Market Set to Dominate the Global Palletizing Robots Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in APEJ is set to dominate the global palletizing robots market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. APEJ palletizing robots market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/1552/palletizing-robots-market

Case Palletizing Segment Slated to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 400 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of XploreMR, the case palletizing segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 400 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The case palletizing segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the machine type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

Food and Beverages Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of More than 13% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of XploreMR, the food and beverages segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 390 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of more than 13% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The food and beverages segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the end use type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global palletizing robots market through 2022, which include ABB Limited, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Krones AG, Brenton, LLC, Remtec Automation, LLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and DAN-Palletiser AS.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1552/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108