Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

Market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate.

Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market. Key companies listed in the report are:

segmented as follows:

Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, by product

Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, by region

This report covers the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also offers global company share analysis for 2014.

By product, the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market is segmented into ophthalmoscope, optical coherence tomography, refractor, tonometer, perimeter, corneal topography system, slit lamp, fundus camera and retinal ultrasound imaging system. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) product segment accounts for majority of the market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. The OCT segment is followed by the perimeter segment.

The ophthalmoscope product segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. The fundus camera segment is expected to expand at a lower CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. Over the past few years, vast technology advancements have taken place in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market. Besides, companies are now manufacturing hand held retinal ultrasound imaging equipment with a view to increase their sales. Major players in the market are manufacturing ophthalmic diagnostic equipment with multiple applications. Incorporation of one equipment in another is a strategy followed by various companies presently, in order to improve their product functionality.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market mainly due to availability of sufficient funds to pursue the concerned research work and increasing investment in R&D activities by various ophthalmology diagnostic device companies in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a significant pace mainly due to large population base and increasing awareness about the need for early detection of refractive errors amongst physicians. In terms of value, North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market during the forecast period, followed by the Western Europe and APAC region. Market in the MEA is still untapped; thus, companies have substantial growth opportunities in this region. High price of products and availability of advanced technology is an issue in certain regions. Dearth of ophthalmologists and lack of associations capable of understanding the needs of the ophthalmologists are among the major factors restraining growth of the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently.

Key market players covered in this report are TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, Ellex, Quantel Medical Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc. and Kowa Company Ltd. Major players in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through strategic acquisitions and mergers, and operational expansion.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Fundus camera Ophthalmoscope Refractors Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Corneal topography System Slit lamp Tonometer Perimeter Retinal Ultrasound Imaging System



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

