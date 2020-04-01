The report titled Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil & Gas Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil & Gas Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil & Gas Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

The report on the oil & gas pumps market offers detailed profiles of all the key companies operating in the oil & gas pumps market. The study also includes a dashboard view of the players in the oil & gas pumps market. The report also provides information on the key strategies by the leading players, along with the SWOT analysis of each player in the oil & gas pumps market. Global expansion is one of the main focus areas of the companies in the oil & gas pumps market, this has led to the rise in partnerships and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Grundfos plans to build its third pump production unit by 2020 in India. It is also planning to invest around 25 crores towards preliminary study for new plant and other facilities. Meanwhile, Grundfos has also opened a new facility in Florida, US, to serve the water and wastewater industry.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Ontario-based DV Systems Inc. The newly acquired company will be the part of Gardner’s industrial segment.

Definition

Oil & gas pumps are used in process of extracting oil and gas resources, in processing or in delivering as per the requirement. The centrifugal pump is the most common type of pump used in the oil & gas industry. Other types of oil & gas pumps including positive displacement pumps, petrochemical pumps, oil transfer pumps, etc., are also finding large application in the oil and gas industry.

About the Report

The report on the oil & gas pumps market provides key insights into the latest developments and opportunities in the oil & gas pumps market globally. The important factors resulting in the oil & gas pumps market growth, along with restraints in the market are also highlighted in the report. The report includes details on key trends, market drivers and growth opportunities for manufacturers in the oil & gas pumps market.

Market Structure

The oil & gas pumps market is segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, deployment, and pump characteristics. All the key segments in the report are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of oil & gas pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the oil & gas pumps market is segmented into Small (upto 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), and High (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and Rotary Pumps. By deployment, the oil & gas pumps market segment includes onshore and offshore. Based on the pump characteristics, the segment includes Engineered Pumps, Standard Pumps, and Special Purpose Pumps.

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been followed to provide key and actionable insights and forecast on the oil & gas pumps market. The primary, as well as secondary research was conducted including interviews with the oil & gas pumps market experts. The latest information and data on the oil & gas pumps market is obtained with the help of through research approach.

The information collected through interviews with the experts have been used to validate the data that was produced from secondary research on the oil & gas pumps market.

