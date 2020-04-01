Nitrogen is a vital component of plant proteins. While it is present abundantly in the Earth\’s atmosphere, several plants are incapable of converting them into a form they can use. Hence, nitrogenous fertilizers are used to provide nutrition and enhance growth, color, and texture of crops. The nitrogen in the fertilizers stimulates chloroplasts in plants and enhances the rate of photosynthesis, improving the quality and quantity of yields. They are available in two forms: dry pellets and liquid.

This report focuses on the Nitrogenous Fertilize in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Nitrogen is an important nutrient for all crops in growth and development. Despite of abundance of nitrogen in the environment, only a few plants have the capability to absorb and use the same. Nitrogen provides better texture and color to plants and helps in faster growth which in turn increases the overall agricultural productivity.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Agrium

CF Industries

PotashCorp

Yara International

Bunge

Coromandel International

CVR Partners

Eurochem

Hubei Yihua

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ammonium Fertilizers

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Grains and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

