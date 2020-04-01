This report presents the worldwide Neural Network Software market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

On the basis of software type, the market has been divided into data mining and archiving, analytical software, optimization software, visualization software. Owing to growth of unorganized and spatial data and need to classify this data to execute analytical and predictive operations, data mining and archiving segment is expected to show significant CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government & utilities, healthcare, oil & gas, manufacturing, telecom and IT, retail & e-commerce and others.

Global Neural Network Software Market, By Software Type

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

Global Neural Network Software Market, By Industry vertical

BFSI

Government & Utilities

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Global Neural Network Software Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



