According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global meal replacement products market to exhibit a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025. Meal replacement products refer to a well-balanced and pre-packaged meal that offers an alternative to regular meals or snacks. They are a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates and fats, which are often fortified with vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients.

Market Trends

Meal replacement products play a vital role in weight management programs wherein they are utilized as a suitable replacement for unhealthy or high-calorie products while also acting as a metabolic medicine. The rising health-consciousness is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers have compelled them to increasingly opt for easy-to-prepare nutritional products, such as meal replacement products. Moreover, the leading companies are manufacturing different variants for providing a more balanced ratio of essential nutrients to satisfy the needs of the physically impaired, athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. They have also introduced plant-based and organic meal replacement shakes or bars that are gluten-free and do not contain artificial colors, sweeteners and preservatives. This, coupled with the increasing demand for convenience foods, is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Meal Replacement Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Ready-to-Drink Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Edible Bars

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Powdered Products

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Weight Gain

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Weight Loss

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Physical Fitness

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Wound Healing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Blue Diamond Global Ingredients Division

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 General Mills (NYSE: GIS)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Glanbia Plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Herbalife International of America Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Kellogg Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Nestlé S.A.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Nutrisystem Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Unilever Plc

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Ksf Acquisition Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

