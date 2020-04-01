Analysis of the Global Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS) Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS) market over the forecast period (2019-2029). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS) market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

market participants with opportunities over the forecast period. Factors trending the global mannan oligosaccharide market include the merger and acquisition among the mannan oligosaccharide manufacturers and end-use industries, new product launch, and high demand for nutraceutical across the globe. The company operates in the mannan oligosaccharide market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing economy.

Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Segmentation:

The global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and region. On the basis of application, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented as dietary supplement, medical application, veterinary food, and others. Among application segment, the dietary supplement segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in mannan oligosaccharide market, owing to rapidly nutraceutical industry across the globe. On the basis of end-use, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented as the pet food industry, pharmaceutical industry, aquaculture, others, wherein pet food industry segment have significant revenue share and is expected to have substantial growth rate, owing to high demand for nutraceutical industry across the globe.

Based on application, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented into:

Dietary Supplement

Medical Application

Veterinary Food

Others

Based on end-use, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented into:

Pet Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Aquaculture

Others

Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is fragmented into seven regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific except Japan account for a relatively high value and volume share of the mannan oligosaccharide market, attributed rapidly growing animal feed across the region. The North America region also accounts for the significant value share in the global mannan oligosaccharide market with substantial growth rate, owing to high demand for meat and poultry across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan have moderate growth rate in the global mannan oligosaccharide market. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a substantial growth in the global mannan oligosaccharide market. Overall, the outlook for the global mannan oligosaccharide market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, growing nutraceutical industry being counterfeiting factors.

Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Player:

Few players in the global mannan oligosaccharide market include Royal Canin, Fubon, Clasado Ltd., Lallemand, Biofeed Technology, MItushi Pharma, ORFFA, GTC Nutrition, Nutriteck, Kraft Foods, Inc., BENEO-Orafti SA, Sensus, Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Cosucra Group Warcoing SA, Parmalat S.p.A., Friesland Campina Domo, Roquette America, Stonyfield Farm, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Freres, Yakult Honsha Co., Beghin Meiji, and Jarrow.

