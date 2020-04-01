The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, LG Chem- a leading manufacturer of electric car batteries- had a strategic tie-up with Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian multinational car manufacturing corporation. As per this tie-up, LG chem will be supplying lithium-ion battery cells to Mahindra, as the latter is vying to expand its business of electric vehicles. The agreement further states that LG Chem will develop battery modules for ‘Mahindra Electric Mobility’, a unit of Mahindra, which in turn will be creating battery packs, for both the parent and customers.

In 2019, Panasonic Corporation- a Japanese multinational electronics corporation- entered into a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer. The joint venture reflects the objective of Japan-based companies to emerge as global players in the battery market space, which, in turn, is instrumental for developing affordable electric vehicles.

Other players operating in the lithium-ion battery pack market and profiled in the report include BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, (CATL), East Penn Manufacturing Co., Guoxuan High-Tech, Lishen Battery, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Leoch International Technology Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd (CALB), CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Lithium Energy Japan, Wanxiang Import & Export Co., Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., EnerSys, Toshiba Corporation, and others.

Manufacturers of Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Focus on Voltage & Runtime Considerations for Effective Product Development

Lithium-ion battery pack is emerging as a viable proposition across multiple end-use applications in terms of meeting high energy-storage requirements. Accordingly, manufacturers of lithium-ion battery pack are focusing on voltage and runtime considerations, which differs from application to application, in order to develop effective products. In addition, manufacturers in the lithium-ion battery pack market are paying utmost attention to various size, weight, and environmental limitations during product development, to boost brand positioning via responsible offerings.

The cell type, cylindrical, pouch, or prismatic, is determined by the target application and associated requirements. However, the lithium-ion battery pack market is witnessing a noticeable inclination of a majority of end-users toward cylindrical cell type as it offers the best performance at low cost. Manufacturers, by analyzing end-user inclination and preferences, are focusing on development of distinguishable products at affordable prices.

Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market- Research Methodology

The report on lithium-ion battery pack market offers an all-inclusive analysis and assessment on global lithium-ion battery pack market, which has been designed using a proven and tested research methodology that comprises of primary and secondary phases. This research methodology used for compiling lithium-ion battery pack market aids in arriving at incisive insights into the growth course of lithium-ion battery pack market during the forecast period. Data and insights garnered for lithium-ion battery pack market are further subjected to multiple stages of validation and examination before including them in the lithium-ion battery pack market report.

Credibility of the market statistics garnered and evaluated for the lithium-ion battery pack market is inherited from the reliable research methodology of Fact.MR, which ensures high precision and reliability with respect to data and insights on lithium-ion battery pack market.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

