Licensed Merchandise Market 2020 Global Share, Dynamics, In-Depth Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook and Forecast till 2026
The Licensed Merchandise Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Licensed Merchandise industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Firstly, this report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Licensed Merchandise, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.
No of Pages: 151
TOP PLAYERS are studied in this report:
- The Walt Disney Company
- Meredith Corporation
- PVH Corp.
- Iconix Brand Group
- Authentic Brands Group
- Universal Brand Development
- Nickelodeon
- Major League Baseball
- …
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Licensed Merchandise in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.
The Global Licensed Merchandise Industry focus on Global major leading industry players, providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
Finally by applications, this report focuses on consumption and growth rate of Licensed Merchandise in major applications.
Segment by Type
- Apparels
- Toys
- Accessories
- Home Decoration
- Software/Video Games
- Food and Beverage
- Others
- Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018.
Segment by Application
- Entertainment
- Corporate Trademarks/Brand
- Fashion
- Sports
- Others
- The top licensing property type in our worldwide study is entertainment coming in with a 45.54% share of the licensed retail market with Disney’s properties being a key share driver in this category.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Licensed Merchandise are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview
2 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Licensed Merchandise Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
4 Global Licensed Merchandise Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
5 Global Licensed Merchandise Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Licensed Merchandise Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Licensed Merchandise Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Forecast
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
