According to the global LED lighting market report, the market value is further projected to reach US$ 113 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2024. A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to a solid-state device that comprises compound semiconductor materials. LED lighting generates non-coherent and narrow-spectrum light when an electric current is passed through it. Nowadays, LED lighting is extensively used in a wide variety of domestic and industrial products ranging from screens and walls to ceilings and wearables.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

LED Lighting Market Trends

Rising environmental consciousness is one of the key factors driving the market growth of LED lighting across the globe. LED lighting has zero mercury content and emits considerably less amount of carbon monoxide, owing to which it is rapidly replacing the conventional lighting systems such as CFLs. Furthermore, governments of several nations are taking initiatives to promote the usage of LED lighting as an environment-friendly lighting solution, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The emerging trend of smart cities, ongoing rural electrification projects in various countries, and the advent of Li-fi technology, which uses light waves instead of radio waves to transmit data, are some of the other factors that are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market in the coming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-manufacturing-plant

Key Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

India

China

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Market by Application

Retrofit

Retail and Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Homes

Industry

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Nichias Corp (5393:Tokyo)

OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. (OSR.DE)

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF )

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (TPE: 2393)

LG Innotek Co., Ltd. (KRX: 011070)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=540&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.