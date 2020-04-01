Ion chromatography is a chromatography process that separates ions and polar molecules based on their affinity to the ion exchanger. It works on almost any kind of charged molecule—including large proteins, small nucleotides, and amino acids. It is often used in protein purification, water analysis, and quality control. In the report, we focused on the Ion chromatography analysis equipment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ion Chromatography in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

For industry structure analysis, the Ion Chromatography industry is concentrate. The top three producers account for about 81% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption area of Ion Chromatography, also the leader in the whole Ion Chromatography industry.

Ion Chromatography is widely used in environmental testing, pharmaceutical, food Industry, and chemical industry. Environmental testing is the major application of Ion Chromatography now. With the development of technology, Ion Chromatography will be applied to more and more fields.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Metrohm

Qingdao Shenghan

Tosoh Bioscience

Shimadzu

Qingdao Ion Chromate Tograph

MembraPure

Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech

Qingdao Puren Instrument

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Ion Exclusion Chromatography

Ion Pair Chromatography

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Environmental Testing

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Chemical

Others

