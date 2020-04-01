The report titled Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

In March 2019, Iteris, Inc. was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) of San Francisco to improve efficiency and upgrade the intelligent traffic systems across five major cities in the area. In January 2019, the company and Cisco entered into a strategic partnership to promote the latter’s Connected Roadway solution through multiple initiatives between the two firms.

In February 2019, Wi-LAN Inc., a company of Quaterhill Inc., along with its several subsidiaries such as Cetus Technologies Inc. signed a comprehensive semiconductor license agreement with SK hynix Inc. The new patents cover NAND flash memory, dynamic RAM, and other related semiconductor technologies.

In January 2019, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. along with TSTS , a group company and Kyosan India, achieved the commissioning of its Electronic Interlocking (EI) Systems (model: K5BMC) through 100th station in Indian Railways.

Other leading players operating in the intelligent traffic management systems market include Q-Free ASA, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co., Ltd., Econolite Control Products, Inc., and Baumer Holding AG.

Additional Insights

Incorporation of Cutting-edge Technologies in Transport Networks to Underpin Future of the Market

Several countries are focusing on efficient monitoring of traffic movements with the implementation of advanced technologies that provide quick reactive measures and reduce the effects of unavoidable disaster. This is one the latest trends prevailing in the intelligent traffic management systems market.

Emergence of connected vehicles which require seamless communication platforms may influence the adoption of intelligent traffic management systems for proper functioning and subsequently guide the future expansion of the market.

Integrated Urban Traffic Control Systems Account for Largest Revenue Share

By product, integrated urban traffic control systems are likely to gain greater traction, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Holding 16.9% value share, the segment contributes highest revenue to the intelligent traffic management systems market, and the trend is expected to continue during 2017-2026.

The recent report published by Fact.MR on intelligent traffic management systems market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global intelligent traffic management systems market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to intelligent traffic management systems market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global intelligent traffic management systems market for the period between 2017 and 2026.

